Health & Fitness

Duke Hospital bans children under 12 amid flu concerns

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke University Health System hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics are all restricting patient visitations starting Friday, December 20.

The restrictions come as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports an increase in flu cases over the last week. The region including counties south of Lee, Harnett, and Johnston counties has the highest percentage of reported influenza-like illnesses this year.

New numbers from HHS are expected to be released Thursday.

In a statement Wednesday, Duke said patients cannot have more than two visitors at any time. Children under 12 years old are also not allowed to visit hospitals without prior approval.

Visitors should not have a cough, fever, or any flu-like symptoms.

Duke said the restrictions are temporary and will be revisited when the number of flu cases starts to dwindle.

Neither University of North Carolina Hospitals nor Wake Med have implemented restrictions on visitors at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamhealthfluhospitalduke
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's office: 'No merit' to 2nd allegation against Vance Co. SRO
22-year-old dies in Wake Forest shooting
Gun found between 2 bodies in Orange County bathroom
Pat McCrory considering U.S. Senate bid for 2022
3 masked men on the run after Mebane bank robbery
The 411: Facebook to air Super Bowl LIV ad
Driver who passed stopped school bus attacked in court
Show More
'Virtual kidnapping' scam terrifies parents into paying up
24 Bibles stolen from nonprofit that gives them to inmates
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Volunteers feed soldiers headed home for the holidays
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
More TOP STORIES News