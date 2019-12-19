Duke Hospital bans children under 12 amid flu concerns

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke University Health System hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics are all restricting patient visitations starting Friday, December 20.
The restrictions come as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports an increase in flu cases over the last week. The region including counties south of Lee, Harnett, and Johnston counties has the highest percentage of reported influenza-like illnesses this year.
New numbers from HHS are expected to be released Thursday.
In a statement Wednesday, Duke said patients cannot have more than two visitors at any time. Children under 12 years old are also not allowed to visit hospitals without prior approval.
Visitors should not have a cough, fever, or any flu-like symptoms.
Duke said the restrictions are temporary and will be revisited when the number of flu cases starts to dwindle.
Neither University of North Carolina Hospitals nor Wake Med have implemented restrictions on visitors at this time.
