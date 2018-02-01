Duke University shuts down 'K-Ville' due to flu concerns

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --Duke University's "K-Ville" is closed after some students there got the flu, school officials said.
Krzyzewskiville, also known as K-Ville, is located outside Cameron Indoor Stadium and students camp out there to get tickets for basketball games.
In a memo to Duke families, Larry Moneta, Vice President for Student Affairs, said they're taking a "cautious approach with K-Ville." He wrote, "To be clear, K-Ville residents are 'on grace' for now. We'll be evaluating conditions daily and hope to re-open K-Ville as soon as possible."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Moneta wrote that cases of influenza have popped up among the student population, not only at "K-Ville."
He is urging students with flu-like symptoms to visit Student Health.
School officials said students won't lose their place in line.
Across the state, 67 people have died from the flu.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will release a flu update Thursday.
RELATED: Cary girl, 6, dies days after flu diagnosis
University officials said an email will be sent to students Thursday.
WATCH: Krzyzewskiville in full swing