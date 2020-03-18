Health & Fitness

Durham mom and personal trainer mixes in kids while staying in during the coronavirus pandemic

By
Karen Gilbert has been working in fitness for 18 years.

Now a personal trainer, the mom of two toddlers had been offering in-home "mommy and me" training sessions, but then COVID-19 happened.

Now she's pivoting. Gilbert's turning to social media to show moms, particularly those who are postpartum at home, workouts they can do with their little ones.



"Especially for new moms maybe are just able to start leaving the house theoretically and now they are being quarantined even more," Gilbert said over a FaceTime call. "I think kids pick up on a lot more stuff than we give them credit for and kids are also picking up that there is something different going on, you know, the routine has been disrupted."

Dr. Alexa Miesis with UNC Health agrees: routine is key and exercise helps. "One of the things that is really important is staying active. Staying active as a family can produce a sense of normalcy, but also help relieve stress and also has other health benefits like boosting your immune system."

For Karen, fitness not only a chance to teach others, but to bond with her kids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnchealthfitnessmodern mom
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Moore County reports 1st COVID-19 case
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
Relief fund created to help Triangle restaurant workers
White House warning to millennials: Stay out of the bars during pandemic
Coronavirus map shows US COVID-19 cases
LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
Show More
Hospitalized man describes his battle against COVID-19
NC grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers
Global confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
1 dead, 2 others hurt in Fayetteville shooting
Durham Schools release sites where students can get meals
More TOP STORIES News