Coronavirus

Students at central NC schools can get free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 pandemic

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several local school districts are offering meals for students and their families as schools close for at least two weeks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Many schools and community centers will serve as food distribution sites for Wake County families starting Tuesday, March 17. These schools will offer breakfast and lunch for pickup for students 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday:

  • Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh
  • Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh
  • Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner
  • Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell
  • Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon
  • Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Dr., Raleigh
  • Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary
  • Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina
  • PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh
  • Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest
  • Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Dr., Raleigh
  • Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh
  • The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Dr., Raleigh
  • New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh
  • Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh
  • Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh

Confirmed Community Sites provided by Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church will have lunch for pickup available to any students aged 18 and younger:
  • First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, Mon.-Fri., 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Dr., Cary, Tues. and Thurs., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p .m.
  • Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex, Mon. and Wed., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Dr., Cary, Mon.- Thurs., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Crosstimber Apartments 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC 27560 - Mon.-Fri. 12:00pm - 1:00pm


RELATED: Rolesville Schools drive collects 5 truckloads of food, supplies for students amid coronavirus concerns

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Mobile Market is available to all community members:
  • Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Road, Raleigh, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20)., 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, Third Saturdays (beginning 3/21/20) 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave., Knightdale, Drive-thru, Thursdays (beginning 3/19/20), 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin St., Raleigh, Second Saturdays (beginning 4/11/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Praise Temple Mobile Market, 1329, U.S. Hwy 70, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave., Wake Forest, Third Tuesdays (beginning 3/17/20), 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.


Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.

Durham Public Schools will also begin a daily feeding program for Durham County children on Monday, March 23, similar to the summer meals initiative. Durham Schools will have "grab and go" distribution sites open from 11 a.m. until noon:

  • Bethesda Elementary
  • N. Harris Elementary
  • Parkwood Elementary
  • Shepard Middle School
  • Hillside High School
  • Githens Middle
  • Southwest Elementary
  • Lakewood Middle
  • Eno Valley Elementary
  • Eastway Elementary
  • Glenn Elementary
  • Sandy Ridge Elementary
  • Hillandale Elementary
  • Brogden Middle School

  • Club Blvd Elementary School
  • Southern High School
  • YE Smith Elementary


Durham school buses will deliver to other sites from 11 a.m. through noon.

  • DHA - McDougald Terrace Apartments
  • A. Grady Recreation Center
  • Falls Pointe Apartments
  • Forest Glen Apartments
  • Greens of Pine Glen Apartments
  • Rec Center at Lyon Park
  • Hillside Park
  • DHA - Cornwallis Road Apartments
  • Colonial Apartments
  • Oak Creek Village Apartments
  • The Mews Apartments
  • South Point Apartments
  • South Square Townhomes
  • Durham Rescue Mission
  • KIPP Charter School
  • Maureen Joy Charter School
  • Global Scholars Academy
  • Holton Career & Resource Center
  • Juniper Square Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • DHA - Liberty Street Apartments
  • DHA - Club Blvd
  • DHA - Oxford Manor
  • Seven Oaks Townhomes

  • Edgemont Elms
  • Duke Manor Apartments
  • DHA - Morreene Road / Demar Ct
  • Holly Hill Apartments
  • Magnolia Pointe Apts
  • Independence Park Apts
  • Meriwether Place Apartments
  • Strawberry Hills

  • Foxfire Apts
  • Marquis Garden Apts
  • Morreene West Apartments
  • Cambridge Village

  • Oakley Square Apartments
  • East Durham Rec Center (11-11:45 a.m.)
  • Geer Street/Midland Terrace

  • Bentwood Apts
  • Naples Terrace Apts.
  • Pine Crest Apts
  • Rochelle Manor

  • Birchwood Heights Rec Association
  • DHA - Hoover Road
  • Fox Ridge Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

  • Mission Triangle Point Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • Springwood Park Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

  • Lynn Haven Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • Whispering Pines Mobile Home (noon-12:45 p.m.)
  • Mineral Springs Village (11-11:45 a.m.)


    • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools started its meal program on Monday. Volunteers gathered at Northside Elementary School in Chapel Hill to get 1,000 meals ready. School buses then delivered the food to 20 sites in the district with each child getting a breakfast, lunch and snack.

    At Northside, parents were able to drive through and pick up their children's meals. Both districts relied on partnerships with community nonprofits, including churches, to make the food available.

    Buses are bringing meals to the following communities:

  • Craig-Gomains
  • The Crest
  • Dobbins Hill
  • Eastwood
  • Estes Park
  • Greenfield
  • Kingswood
  • Pine Grove Mobile Homes
  • Ridgefield/S Estes (in the back at basketball court/playground)
  • Royal Park Trinity Court
  • Airport Gardens
  • Berkshire 54
  • Carolina Apartments
  • Chase Park
  • Collins Crossing
  • Elliot Woods
  • Pinegate
  • Pritchard Park
  • Ridgewood Mobile Homes
  • Rogers Rd community (near RENA building)
  • Northside Elementary

    • In Cumberland County, meals will be available to children 18 and younger. The recipients don't have to be Cumberland County students.

    Families in Cumberland County can pick up meals Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at these schools:
    • College Lakes Elementary: 4963 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville
    • W.T. Brown Elementary: 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake
    • Westarea Elementary: 941 Country Club Drive, Fayetteville
    • E.E. Smith High: 1800 Seabrook Road, Fayetteville
    • Cape Fear High: 4762 Clinton Road, Fayetteville
    • Walker-Spivey Elementary: 500 Fisher Street, Fayetteville
    • Cumberland Road Elementary: 2700 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville
    • Morganton Road Elementary: 102 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville
    • Lake Rim Elementary:1455 Hoke Loop Road, Fayetteville
    • Lewis Chapel Middle: 2150 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
    • Douglas Byrd Middle: 1616 Ireland Drive, Fayetteville
    • Montclair Elementary: 555 Glensford Drive; Fayetteville
    • Sherwood Park Elementary: 2115 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville
    • C. Wayne Collier Elementary: 3522 Sturbridge Drive, Hope Mills
    • Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary: 2970 Legion Road, Fayetteville
    • Alderman Road Elementary: 2860 Alderman Road, Fayetteville


    Children do not need to be enrolled in Cumberland County Schools to partake.

    RELATED: Cumberland County Schools establish plan to teach, feed students during COVID-19 outbreak
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesswake countyhealthfoodcoronavirusabc11 together
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Stocks jump as Trump promises to 'go big' on aid for economy
    COVID-19 update: 63 cases across North Carolina
    Global markets sink despite promises of economic aid
    US, Canada border to close to 'non-essential traffic,' Trump says
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    COVID-19 update: 63 cases across North Carolina
    Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion
    NC grocery stores offer special hours for senior shoppers
    1 dead, 2 others hurt in Fayetteville shooting
    No visitors allowed in Outer Banks due to COVID-19
    US, Canada border to close to 'non-essential traffic,' Trump says
    How you can help nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Show More
    Forest's response to restaurant ban sparks controversy
    'Devastating': Restaurants hope for takeout customers
    The 411: Target closing at 9 p.m. during coronavirus pandemic
    Fayetteville woman loses $20K in social media scam
    LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
    More TOP STORIES News