Students at central NC schools can get free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 pandemic

Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh

Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh

Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner

Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell

Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon

Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Dr., Raleigh

Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary

Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina

PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh

Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Dr., Raleigh

Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh

The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Dr., Raleigh

New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh

Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh

Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh

First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, Mon.-Fri., 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Dr., Cary, Tues. and Thurs., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p .m.

Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex, Mon. and Wed., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Dr., Cary, Mon.- Thurs., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Crosstimber Apartments 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC 27560 - Mon.-Fri. 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Road, Raleigh, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20)., 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, Third Saturdays (beginning 3/21/20) 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave., Knightdale, Drive-thru, Thursdays (beginning 3/19/20), 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin St., Raleigh, Second Saturdays (beginning 4/11/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Praise Temple Mobile Market, 1329, U.S. Hwy 70, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave., Wake Forest, Third Tuesdays (beginning 3/17/20), 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Bethesda Elementary

N. Harris Elementary

Parkwood Elementary

Shepard Middle School

Hillside High School

Githens Middle

Southwest Elementary

Lakewood Middle

Eno Valley Elementary

Eastway Elementary

Glenn Elementary

Sandy Ridge Elementary

Hillandale Elementary

Brogden Middle School



Club Blvd Elementary School

Southern High School

YE Smith Elementary

DHA - McDougald Terrace Apartments

A. Grady Recreation Center

Falls Pointe Apartments

Forest Glen Apartments

Greens of Pine Glen Apartments

Rec Center at Lyon Park

Hillside Park

DHA - Cornwallis Road Apartments

Colonial Apartments

Oak Creek Village Apartments

The Mews Apartments

South Point Apartments

South Square Townhomes

Durham Rescue Mission

KIPP Charter School

Maureen Joy Charter School

Global Scholars Academy

Holton Career & Resource Center

Juniper Square Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)

DHA - Liberty Street Apartments

DHA - Club Blvd

DHA - Oxford Manor

Seven Oaks Townhomes

Edgemont Elms

Duke Manor Apartments

DHA - Morreene Road / Demar Ct

Holly Hill Apartments

Magnolia Pointe Apts

Independence Park Apts

Meriwether Place Apartments

Strawberry Hills

Foxfire Apts

Marquis Garden Apts

Morreene West Apartments

Cambridge Village

Oakley Square Apartments

East Durham Rec Center (11-11:45 a.m.)

Geer Street/Midland Terrace

Bentwood Apts

Naples Terrace Apts.

Pine Crest Apts

Rochelle Manor

Birchwood Heights Rec Association

DHA - Hoover Road

Fox Ridge Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

Mission Triangle Point Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)

Springwood Park Apartments (11-11:45 a.m.)

Lynn Haven Apartments (noon-12:45 p.m.)

Whispering Pines Mobile Home (noon-12:45 p.m.)

Mineral Springs Village (11-11:45 a.m.)

Craig-Gomains

The Crest

Dobbins Hill

Eastwood

Estes Park

Greenfield

Kingswood

Pine Grove Mobile Homes

Ridgefield/S Estes (in the back at basketball court/playground)

Royal Park Trinity Court

Airport Gardens

Berkshire 54

Carolina Apartments

Chase Park

Collins Crossing

Elliot Woods

Pinegate

Pritchard Park

Ridgewood Mobile Homes

Rogers Rd community (near RENA building)

Northside Elementary

College Lakes Elementary: 4963 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville

W.T. Brown Elementary: 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake

Westarea Elementary: 941 Country Club Drive, Fayetteville

E.E. Smith High: 1800 Seabrook Road, Fayetteville

Cape Fear High: 4762 Clinton Road, Fayetteville

Walker-Spivey Elementary: 500 Fisher Street, Fayetteville

Cumberland Road Elementary: 2700 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville

Morganton Road Elementary: 102 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville

Lake Rim Elementary:1455 Hoke Loop Road, Fayetteville

Lewis Chapel Middle: 2150 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Douglas Byrd Middle: 1616 Ireland Drive, Fayetteville

Montclair Elementary: 555 Glensford Drive; Fayetteville

Sherwood Park Elementary: 2115 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville

C. Wayne Collier Elementary: 3522 Sturbridge Drive, Hope Mills

Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary: 2970 Legion Road, Fayetteville

Alderman Road Elementary: 2860 Alderman Road, Fayetteville

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several local school districts are offering meals for students and their families as schools close for at least two weeks during the novel coronavirus pandemic Many schools and community centers will serve as food distribution sites forfamilies starting Tuesday, March 17. These schools will offer breakfast and lunch for pickup for students 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday:Confirmed Community Sites provided by Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church will have lunch for pickup available to any students aged 18 and younger:Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Mobile Market is available to all community members:will also begin a daily feeding program for Durham County children on Monday, March 23, similar to the summer meals initiative. Durham Schools will have "grab and go" distribution sites open from 11 a.m. until noon:Durham school buses will deliver to other sites from 11 a.m. through noon.started its meal program on Monday. Volunteers gathered at Northside Elementary School in Chapel Hill to get 1,000 meals ready. School buses then delivered the food to 20 sites in the district with each child getting a breakfast, lunch and snack.At Northside, parents were able to drive through and pick up their children's meals. Both districts relied on partnerships with community nonprofits, including churches, to make the food available.Buses are bringing meals to the following communities:In, meals will be available to children 18 and younger. The recipients don't have to be Cumberland County students.Families incan pick up meals Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at these schools:Children do not need to be enrolled in Cumberland County Schools to partake.