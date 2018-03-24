Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym

Turning 100 years old is enough of an accomplishment for anyone, but Mary Smith isn't letting that get between her and the gym.Starting her morning with birthday cake, Mary celebrated her birthday with an afternoon workout.It's practically her second home as she pumps iron there three times a week.Her dedication has helped her with her arthritis - getting her out of her wheelchair and walking again."I don't feel 100. I feel good," she said. "I got up this morning and didn't have any aches or pains."The volunteers that spot for Miss Mary at the gym say she likes to add new machines to her workout routine, but she never makes it shorter."She gets upset if we don't let her use every machine because she's running late one day," said Ismail Aijazuddin, Mary's volunteer helper at the gym. "It's just that attitude that I think inpires all of us and all the people around her."