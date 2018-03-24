HEALTH & FITNESS

Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Durham Public School's teacher Mary Smith turned 100 years old today.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Turning 100 years old is enough of an accomplishment for anyone, but Mary Smith isn't letting that get between her and the gym.

Starting her morning with birthday cake, Mary celebrated her birthday with an afternoon workout.

It's practically her second home as she pumps iron there three times a week.

Her dedication has helped her with her arthritis - getting her out of her wheelchair and walking again.

"I don't feel 100. I feel good," she said. "I got up this morning and didn't have any aches or pains."

The volunteers that spot for Miss Mary at the gym say she likes to add new machines to her workout routine, but she never makes it shorter.

"She gets upset if we don't let her use every machine because she's running late one day," said Ismail Aijazuddin, Mary's volunteer helper at the gym. "It's just that attitude that I think inpires all of us and all the people around her."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News