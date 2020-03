UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Union County Schools are closed Thursday after E. coli was found in the drinking water.The county is under a boil water advisory, causing after school and school-related athletic events to cancel as well. Union County Public Schools offices are closed as well.Parents can pick children up at school if they're already on the school bus.E. coli refers to a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms. Problems can arise when certain pathogenic strains of E. coli cause illness.