ESPN V Week begins with focus on Stuart Scott

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 13th annual V Week for cancer research begins Dec. 4 on all ESPN platforms.The V Foundation was started by former NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano and ESPN in 1993, just months before Valvano died of a type of glandular cancer that spread to his bones.This year, V Week has a special focus on late ESPN host Stuart Scott. He died in January 2015 after a long battle with cancer.The Scott T-shirt goes on sale and on Dec. 7, the UFC will raise money in his honor for cancer research.