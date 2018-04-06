HEALTH & FITNESS

Everything you need to know about the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in Raleigh this weekend

What you need to know about marathon weekend in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The 2018 Humana Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon is in Raleigh this Sunday and whether you're running in the race or just planning to be downtown, you'll want to be aware of some of the following information.

Parking and transportation
Sunday

Due to road closures and heavy race morning traffic, cars must be parked by 5:30 a.m. Make sure you plan ahead and leave early. More information about parking options here.

Saturday

There is no parking available at Dorothea Dix Park, however there will be a continuous, free shuttle service from downtown Raleigh to Dorothea Dix Park from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. We encourage runners to park downtown and walk or shuttle over to the start line. More info here.

Road closures
Check the list of road closures here.

Check the list of parking restrictions here.

Start and finish line information

5K and 1-mile start & finish line venue map

Half marathon & relay start line venue map

Half marathon & relay finish line venue map
