Health & Fitness

What a headache: there's a nationwide shortage of popular pain reliever Excedrin

There's a nationwide shortage of Excedrin, a popular pain relief medication.

The drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, has temporarily halted production to work out issues with the transfer and weighing of ingredients, WSYR reported.

The brands affected are Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine in both caplet and gel-tab forms. Both products use acetaminophen, aspirin and caffeine to provide pain relief, according to the products' website.

A New York woman told WSYR she was very concerned about the shortage.

"If I have a migraine attack, I'm not sure, if I was to not have any on me, what I would do," Ashleigh Eldred said.

The company said the tension headache and PM medications are still available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthu.s. & worldpain medicineconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner mom fights lung cancer with specialized treatment
10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Cold again on Tuesday
Southern Season in Chapel Hill is officially closed
Charter bus bursts into flames in Miss. as college students scramble to safety
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Show More
Cary school bus crash ends with 1 in hospital
Restaurant reopens 9 months after Durham explosion
Could vision boards be the key to achieving your goals?
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Video: Dog does handstands, burpees in exercise class
More TOP STORIES News