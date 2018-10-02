Exoskeleton gives hope to patients with spinal cord injuries

Technology is helping patients with spinal cord injuries walk again.
A machine called the EksoGT is a portable and adjustable robotic exoskeleton. It attaches to the patient's body allowing them to stand up and feel what it's like to walk again.
The EksoGT was designed to help people relearn to stand correctly and walk after a stroke. It can also be beneficial for patients with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and other neurological conditions.
