HEALTH & FITNESS

Exoskeleton gives hope to patients with spinal cord injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

A new exoskeleton gives hope to patients with spinal-cord injuries.

By
Technology is helping patients with spinal cord injuries walk again.

A machine called the EksoGT is a portable and adjustable robotic exoskeleton. It attaches to the patient's body allowing them to stand up and feel what it's like to walk again.

The EksoGT was designed to help people relearn to stand correctly and walk after a stroke. It can also be beneficial for patients with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and other neurological conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthspinal surgerytechnologyrobotsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
NC officials sound warning after one of the 'deadliest' flu seasons
Cumberland County fights back against mosquito plague
Some Duke Energy customers claim smart meters are making them sick
Q&A: How to pick a nursing home when you can't afford it
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cameron Pond parents continue fight to keep students where they are
Saturday's benefit concert in Raleigh aims to bring relief to Florence victims
Bride demands refund from closed Wake Forest bridal shop on 'unfinished' wedding dress
Popular Mediterranean deli opening downtown Durham location
Teen hit by car speaks from hospital bed
Hurricane Florence sends Cumberland County landfills into overdrive
Raleigh opens first free pop-up outdoor office space
Fall colors in the NC mountains are running behind schedule
Show More
Fayetteville tree-removal company leaves mess for homeowner
Surveillance video shows car hitting pedestrians in Raleigh
Protesters rally outside Tillis' office ahead of Kavanaugh confirmation vote
Girl makes school history, wins spot on Gray's Creek Middle football team
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
More News