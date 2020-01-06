Family of 5 living in hotel room amid McDougald Terrace carbon monoxide scare

More than 300 people evacuated last week from their McDougald Terrace homes and are now staying at seven hotels across Durham. Several families spoke to ABC11 about how they're dealing with the abrupt displacement.
"We're like bunched up because there's so many people," said Aaliyah Gray.
The 12-year-old sharing a bed with her brother.
"And I hate it," she said.
Gray and her four family members are holed up in a tiny hotel room. They packed what they could and trekked across town to their DHA arranged accommodation.
Meanwhile back at McDougald Terrace, masked workers were seen going in and out of homes completing inspections.
"It's dangerous and it can kill people so they didn't want anyone to get hurt so they moved them out of the building," Gray said.
Hundreds of residents were spread out in area hotels, some more than 20 minutes away from home and their schools.
Durham Public Schools sent buses to the hotels families now call home, but leaving charter school students like Aaliyah searching for transportation.
But school aside, the 12-year-old is worried about surviving.
"I'm scared to go home because like I feel like its not cleared out all the way," said Gray.
With no timetable for their return. The community is collecting diapers, food and supplies. It all piles up in a pantry headed up by resident activist, Ashley Canady.
"We will be loading up vans and cars today," Canady said of the afternoon delivery schedule.
The food is a saving grace for single dad Philip Davis.
"A lot of hope. It shows you that a lot of people care. Its not just "Oh it's a bad neighborhood. We're people," said Davis.
Monday night, residents rallied ahead of Durham's city council meeting, calling on livable conditions and leaders to hold DHA responsible.