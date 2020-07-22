Coronavirus won't disappear like SARS, Dr. Fauci says

WASHINGTON -- The nation's top infectious disease expert on Wednesday called on Americans to keep up their protections against the coronavirus.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there's no quick end in sight to a pandemic that's hit the U.S. especially hard. He spoke at a press briefing hosted by the TB Alliance.Fauci said the number of cases and deaths both make the nation's toll especially heavy.He's also concerned about the resurgence that has occurred as states reopened."We are certainly not at the end of the game. I'm not even sure we're halfway through. I mean, obviously, and if you want to do a score. I don't want to get too cute about it, but certainly, we are not winning the game," Fauci noted.He said the country must do better in controlling the spread of the virus, in order to prevent reinstating those restrictions.Unfortunately, he believes we are in this for the long haul."I don't see this disappearing the way SARS 1 did. The reason I say that is that it is so efficient in its ability to transmit from human to human," said Fauci."I think we will get very good control of this, whether it's this year or next, I'm not certain," he adds.He said it will take good public health measures such as masks and physical distancing, plus a vaccine to bring things under control."We may not eradicate it, but I think we will bring it down to such a low level that we will not be in the position that we're in right now," Fauci said.Experts with the World Health Organization echoed that Wednesday, reminding people that most vaccines are not 100% protective.During the interview with the TB Alliance, Fauci said despite the politics and criticism he's been subject to, he wouldn't give up on fighting the coronavirus."Well, I would never do that. But see, this is such an important public health challenge that we're facing. That this is what I do. This is what I've been doing all my life. This is what I've been trained for this is what I have all my experiencing, and it would be unimaginable for me. No matter what they throw at me," Fauci said.