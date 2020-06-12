Coronavirus

Fauci says attending rallies, protests is 'risky' while coronavirus threat persists

Dr. Anthony Fauci says his advice for people who want to attend President Donald Trump's campaign rallies is the same for those protesting the president's policies, warning that any large group setting is "a danger" and "risky" during the coronavirus pandemic.

If a person insists on going, Fauci said, they should wear a mask, especially when they are yelling or chanting.

In an interview with ABC News' "Powerhouse Politics" podcast, Fauci said he understands the urge people have to participate in the political process but that the safest bet is to avoid congregating in large groups.

"It's a danger to the people who are trying to control the demonstration," he said of the recent protests over the death of George Floyd. "And it's a danger to the people who are demonstrating. So at the end of the day, it is a risky procedure."

When asked whether his advice also applies to Trump's plans to resume campaign rallies next week, Fauci said yes: "I am consistent. I stick by what I say."

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he says he's planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well.



The "best way that you can avoid -- either acquiring or transmitting infection -- is to avoid crowded places, to wear a mask whenever you're outside. And if you can do both, avoid the congregation of people and do the mask, that's great," he said.

"If you're going to be in a situation where beyond your control there's a lot of people around you, make sure you wear a mask," he said.

The president announced this week that he'll resume his signature campaign rallies beginning next Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The state, which was among the earliest to begin loosening coronavirus restrictions, has a relatively low rate of infection but has seen cases rising.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessprotestcoronavirusgeorge floydpoliticsu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: NC has one of the top percent positive test rates in US
'Blown away:' Fundraiser helps Raleigh small businesses during COVID-19
'Island Empanada' donates 3,000+ meals to healthcare workers
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC has one of the top percent positive test rates in US
'Blown away:' Fundraiser helps Raleigh small businesses during COVID-19
Second Fayetteville man charged in Market House fire during protest
Wake Co. school named after white supremacist could be changed
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
First black 'Bachelor' is 28-year-old from Raleigh
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
Show More
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
The 411: Man o' Wars are out on the beach
Army special ops team Black Daggers honoring medical workers
Experts: Police 'woefully undertrained' in use of force
Durham Road closed after crash involving 18-wheeler
More TOP STORIES News