Fayetteville gym prepares for New Year's resolution membership spike

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The new year means New Year's resolutions and that may include getting back on the fitness track. Many people are setting resolutions and weight loss ranks at the top of that list.

Managers with Trufit in Fayetteville say membership typically doubles during the first half of January and it stays that way for a few months. They say their new clients goals vary.

"If somebody is looking to bulk up for high school football or somebody looking to lose weight or somebody might be looking to feel better about themselves. Stuff like that," said Kenny Hair, Trufit Sales Manager.
