Health & Fitness

988: FCC approves proposal for 3-digit suicide hotline number

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Federal Communications Commission has voted to establish 988 as the new designated phone number people can call for assistance with suicidal thoughts.

The three digit number will make it easier for people to reach out for help.

The proposal says calls made to 988 would be directed to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of 163 crisis centers that is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Currently, the Lifeline is available by calling 1- 800-273-TALK and through online chats.

In 2018, trained Lifeline counselors answered over 2.2 million calls and over 100,000 online chats.

The proposal requires that all telecommunications carriers and interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers make, within 18 months, any network changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the Lifeline.

The FCC will seek comment on all aspects of implementation, including whether a longer or shorter timeframe, would be needed to make 988 a reality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthsuicidesocietyusau.s. & worldmental healthsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Western Boulevard closed for hours after crash
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
Near freezing temps as rain moves in Friday
SBI Investigation underway at Johnston County home
Show More
Cat freed after getting head stuck in Chef Boyardee can
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
Shop early! Christmas tree shortage means surging prices
Durham Rescue Mission short by 5,000 gifts
Raleigh man to use lottery winnings to help mom
More TOP STORIES News