FCC approves proposal for 3 digit suicide hotline number

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Federal Communications Commission has voted to establish 988 as the new designated phone number people can call for assistance with suicidal thoughts.

The three digit number will make it easier for people to reach out for help.

At the moment, callers must dial 10 digits to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Once 988 goes online, callers will still get routed to crisis centers across the U.S.

The LA Times reports suicide prevention counselors answered more than two million calls last year.
