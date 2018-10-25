HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves new flu drug; UNC REX committee set to review it

EMBED </>More Videos

A new drug approved by the FDA could help speed up your recovery if you get the flu.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting no new flu deaths last week.

That's good news. Also encouraging is that Xofluza, a new drug approved by the FDA, could help speed up your recovery if you get the flu.

But not so fast -- the drug has not yet been cleared by a UNC REX Hospital committee. Doctors, pharmacists, and other medical professionals are scheduled to meet and discuss the drug. The committee will decide whether physicians across the UNC system will prescribe the drug to patients.

"The preliminary results for that looked really good," said UNC REX Infection Control Officer Marty Cooney. "It looked like it could show a decrease in viral load quicker than Tamiflu does, but in its third phase of trial (there was) resistance in about 9-10 percent of the population."

The medication Xofluza is a single dose pill designed to shorten the flu. It can be taken 48 hours after symptom onset.

The FDA said the new drug should start making its way to the marketplace in the next couple of weeks.

Professionals say, in the meantime, we should all be taking steps to deter infection.

"If you touch your eyes, your nose, or your mouth without washing your hands, this is how things are spread," said Cooney.

He says sanitizing and getting the vaccine are good ways to protect yourself from flu

"You definitely what to get vaccinated early. There's still time because the flu levels right now in North Carolina are not that high," Cooney said.

It's also important to wash your hands often and use a paper towel when closing the handle because there could be germs left on the metal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionraleigh newsRaleighWake CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Some North Carolina seafood unsafe to eat after Hurricane Florence
UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university system: Sources
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
Fayetteville police: Women stole merchandise from mall, assaulted worker
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
Sugarland Bakery owners file for bankruptcy
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Sandhills detective is deputy by day, zombie by night
Show More
Man bought soap he thought was cocaine at RDU, police say
Fake deputy pulled car over, sexually assaulted driver in Nash Co.
Man wanted in May shooting death of 27-year-old in Durham
Raleigh day spa hosts event to give back to women less fortunate
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
More News