Health & Fitness

FDA approves Pancreatic Cancer drug treatment Lynparza

People fighting pancreatic cancer have a new treatment option.

The FDA approved a drug called Lynparza as a maintenance treatment for the disease.

The drug is already used to treat ovarian and breast cancer. The drug's producers - astra-zeneca and merck - say pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common type of the disease.

The medication is approved for pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors don't grow after at least 16 weeks of chemotherapy.

Pancreatic cancer is so deadly -- because it's often not discovered until it's in advanced stages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspancreatic cancerfdacancer
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after protesters storm U.S. embassy
Washington Redskins name Ron Rivera new head coach
Durham church trailer stolen en route to Mexico-Texas border
New year means Triangle Expressway tolls going up
Wake County mom highlights breast cancer awareness for all
Man shot on New Year's Eve at Fayetteville club: Police
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Show More
New Chick-fil-A coming to Wake Forest
Man turns himself in after 22-year-old man shot, killed in Wake Forest
NC judge formally strikes down voter ID law
Teen fights severe brain injuries after head-on crash
Driver identified in fatal crash on I-40 exit ramp
More TOP STORIES News