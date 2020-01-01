FDA approves Pancreatic Cancer drug treatment Lynparza

People fighting pancreatic cancer have a new treatment option.The FDA approved a drug called Lynparza as a maintenance treatment for the disease.The drug is already used to treat ovarian and breast cancer. The drug's producers - astra-zeneca and merck - say pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common type of the disease.The medication is approved for pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors don't grow after at least 16 weeks of chemotherapy.Pancreatic cancer is so deadly -- because it's often not discovered until it's in advanced stages.