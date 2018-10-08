The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for Human Papilloma-Virus (HPV) for men and women between the ages of 27 and 45.
Until now, Gardasil 9 was only available for people from nine to 26 years old.
HPV is an extremely common virus known to cause cancer. It is most commonly transmitted through sexual contact.
Often, human carriers of HPV are not aware they have the virus. It can sometimes take years for HPV symptoms to appear.
The Centers for Disease Control said the HPV vaccine can stop more than 31,000 cases of cancer from developing each year.
FDA approves use of HPV vaccine for adults 27 to 45
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More News