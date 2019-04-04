FDA investigating cases of seizures after vaping

The U.S. Food and Drug Administrations issued a public notice Wednesday about the possible link between using e-cigarettes and seizures.
Researchers say they've identified 35 such cases of seizures after vaping between 2010 and early this year.
Most of the seizures reported involved young people.
The FDA said seizures are a known possible side-effect of nicotine poisoning, but there's still no definitive link between seizures and vaping.
The FDA urges anyone who has had a seizure after vaping to report it through its safety reporting portal.
