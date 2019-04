FDA investigating cases of seizures after vaping

The U.S. Food and Drug Administrations issued a public notice Wednesday about the possible link between using e-cigarettes and seizures.Researchers say they've identified 35 such cases of seizures after vaping between 2010 and early this year.Most of the seizures reported involved young people.The FDA said seizures are a known possible side-effect of nicotine poisoning, but there's still no definitive link between seizures and vaping.The FDA urges anyone who has had a seizure after vaping to report it through its safety reporting portal