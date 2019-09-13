Health & Fitness

FDA probes Zantac for potential carcinogen

The federal government is now investigating to see if a popular over-the-counter medication contains a potential carcinogen.

Many people take Zantac to deal with heart burn and stomach acid.

Ranitidine is also sold under other brand names, including those marketed by drug store chains.

Right now, the FDA is not calling for people to stop taking drugs like Zantac, but if you're concerned, you should speak with your doctor or another, health care professional.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalpharmaceuticalsu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 Clayton High graduates failed to meet minimum requirements
New Bern rebuilds, but damage remains one year after Hurricane Florence
Mother of 9-year-old beaten to death at Fayetteville hotel pleads guilty
Senate committee approves new nonpartisan districts
Now Open: RENEW House of Self-Love in downtown Raleigh
'Nice' trooper facilitated peaceful end to Pittsboro credit union incident
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Show More
Police make arrest in robbery, shooting at Goldsboro motel
FDA to review new drug to combat peanut allergies
Durham convenience store robbed at gunpoint, 2 wanted
Models keep likely tropical storm Humberto off shore
Fayetteville homeowner kills home-invasion suspect
More TOP STORIES News