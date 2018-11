Find a Dual Special Needs Plan in North Carolina

UnitedHealthcare believes every consumer should understand their plan choices. A Dual Special Needs Plan (DSNP) can help dually eligible Medicare and Medicaid recipients in North Carolina coordinate care and maximize benefits so members can live a healthier life.To view plan options available in North Carolina, visit UHCCP.com/NC or call 1-855-799-3199 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week, TTY 711). You'll find detailed plan information and be able to:- Search for doctors, hospitals, and specialists- Check what medications are covered- Locate a dentist near you- Find a pharmacy near you- Learn about many other added benefits