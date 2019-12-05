Health & Fitness

Flu cases nearly quadruple at WakeMed since Thanksgiving, but there is good news

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The flu is to blame for another death in North Carolina and it comes as medical professionals are seeing a sharp rise in cases.

WakeMed Hospital is reporting that cases have nearly quadrupled since Thanksgiving.

The CDC said within the last couple of days, one of the three main groups of viruses floating around this flu season is H1N1.

The strain is also known as Swine Flu and it did a real number on people in 2009.

WakeMed Infections Prevention Specialist Jessica Dixon said the strain doesn't have the effect on the population like it did a decade ago.

"We say H1N1 and we go 'Oh my gosh, it's terrible.' H1N1 is just another seasonal flu strain now. It is not at all uncommon and it's been one of the predominant strains actually," she said.

Dixon said the current flu vaccine should have pretty good coverage against what's circulating.

"There are definitely close matches, maybe not exact matches," she said.

Many people will be traveling in planes, trains, and automobiles during the next few weeks for the holiday season and should take steps to be well.

"Wash your hands. That's my No. 1 tip for everything," Dixon said.

She said that even if you go to a restroom that runs out of soap, handwashing still helps.

"Friction rubs out germs. Soap helps, but even if you don't have soap available put your hands under the water, rub them together. Try to physically remove those germs from your hands," Dixon explained.

Officials do think it will be a bad flu season. Conditions in Australia are usually a precursor and it was a particularly hard flu season there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighncfluflu preventionflu seasonflu death
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'They're shooting:' False report prompted lockdown at Wakefield schools, police say
What's in your CBD? Raleigh company tests, reviews popular remedies
Raleigh law firm rolls out state's first mobile legal office
Moogfest 2020 canceled for 'logistical reasons'
Why are people talking about snow for next week?
Army says company must stop putting biblical references on dog tags
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Show More
ABC11 teams up with Honda dealers to donate to Toys for Tots
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
'Unicorn puppy' will stay with Missouri rescue mission
What to watch on Disney+ this holiday season
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
More TOP STORIES News