HEALTH & FITNESS

Health department confirms 8 flu deaths in North Carolina so far in the 2018-19 season

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials in North Carolina have confirmed the state's first flu death of the 2018-2019 season.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A total of eight people in North Carolina have died from the flu this season, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest flu numbers were released Thursday.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.


In North Carolina, 391 flu deaths were reported during the 2017-2018 flu season -- the most reported during a flu season since adult flu deaths became reportable in the state in 2009.

Of those 391 deaths, 290 were people age 65 and older and seven were children under the age of 18.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The department of health defines a flu-related death as a "death resulting from a clinically compatible illness that was confirmed to be influenza by an appropriate laboratory or rapid diagnostic test with no period of complete recovery between the illness and death."
Officials sound warning after one of the state's 'deadliest' flu seasons
Flu season is here, and North Carolina health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated.


Officials are already reporting that influenza cases are higher than this time a year ago.

The CDC recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older.

How to tell the difference between a cold and the flu
Extreme fatigue, high fever and chills are textbook markers of the flu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathnorth carolina newshealthNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Holiday travel health tips: Window or aisle seat?
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
Funeral service held for Lumberton police officer killed on I-95
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Triangle Expressway toll rate to increase Jan. 1
Bar workers took shots with 19-year-old drunk driver, prosecutors say
Wondering what to do with that old Christmas tree? Recycle it!
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
Show More
Raleigh senior living center becomes voice-enabled
Palm-sized meteor caused massive light in California sky, expert says
Baby-monitor hack leads to kidnap scare in Texas
Fans upset over new images of live-action 'Aladdin'
Mom, boyfriend charged with murder more than a year after death of toddler
More News