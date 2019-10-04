Flu season is here and those still looking to get a flu shot could also get their hands on a good deal.
Several retailers are offering coupons and gift cards to anyone who comes in to get vaccinated.
Target is giving out $5 coupons good on your next store purchase with each flu shot administered at one of their MinuteClinics. CVS is also offering a $5 coupon that can be used on any purchase of at least $25. Grocery stores are also trying to encourage people to get their flu shots. Publix is offering a $10 gift card with each shot.
Troubleshooter Takeaways
These deals are only offered to those who have insurance that covers their flu shot, so check with your provider to make sure it is covered. If you choose to go to a different pharmacy ask if they will match any of these offers.
Flu shot freebies: Get paid to get your vaccine
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News