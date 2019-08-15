Fort Bragg family sickened by carbon monoxide; Bragg corrects cause

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg said it has mitigated carbon monoxide issues found in on-post housing after a Fort Bragg family living in a Pope neighborhood went to Womack Army Medical Center with carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.A news release from Fort Bragg said the family checked in to the hospital on August 4th and was released the same day.Since then Fort Bragg's Directorate of Emergency Services, Directorate of Public Works and Corvias started work on the home to see how it started but during that investigation, another family living in a Pope neighborhood reported a petroleum odor in their home on August 7.Bragg officials say that home was built similarly to the other. Officials said the source was determined to be the HVAC unit installed in the laundry room where the hot water heater and washer and dryer are also located, accessed by a closeable door. The hot water heater and HVAC are gas appliances.Housing officials say the investigation found that the main air intake duct was partially blocked in the homes, in addition to both families reporting they closed the laundry room door while doing laundry. It was found that the carbon monoxide levels in the laundry room became dangerous only when the door to the laundry room was closed."The health and safety of our service members and their Families is, and always will be, a top priority for Fort Bragg leadership," said Phillip D. Sounia, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. "When they are at risk, it affects the readiness and resiliency of all involved."Eighty-eight homes were identified to have a potential risk of carbon monoxide. Fort Bragg said all residents were notified on the potential risk and the efforts to mitigate and resolve the issue.Fort Bragg officials said, 86 other homes on base, all in the Pope area, have new HVAC systems and all are installed with the other three appliances in the laundry room and all families were notified.Fort Bragg told ABC11 that Corvias will remove the doors to the laundry rooms of all 88 homes and conduct tests of the unoccupied homes to find a quick and permanent solution beginning this week.