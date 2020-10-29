COVID-19 case linked to GOP rally featuring Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in western NC

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7164725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Should you go apple picking? What about trick-or-treating? Is it ok to go to the pumpkin patch? What about to haunted houses? These fall activities put you at the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission says Dr. Lisa Pickett, chief medical officer for Duke Health.