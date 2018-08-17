School athletic competitions are cranking up with the new school year. And if your tween or teen needs a physical before competing in a fall sport, you can get it done for free.
Duke Health is offering free school sports physicals for middle and high school students in the Triangle.
The physicals will take place this coming Monday, Aug. 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Duke Orthopaedics Heritage in Wake Forest (3000 Rogers Rd.).
If you can't make that one, a second one will be held next Thursday, Aug. 23, at Duke Orthopaedics in Knightdale (162 Legacy Oaks Dr.). It's also from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Student-athletes should arrive with the medical history portion of the physical form completed and signed by a parent or guardian.
You can obtain that form from your student's high school athletic trainer, or download it at the Duke Health Blog website.
