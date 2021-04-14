Health & Fitness

Free Women's Health Awareness Conference to be held virtually

The seventh annual Women's Health Awareness Conference takes place on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the pandemic, this year's event will be held virtually. It is free to attend.

To register: Click here.

Over the years, the Women's Health Awareness Conference has helped more than 3,000 women and their families in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and beyond by offering educational seminars, health resources, and medical screenings.

This year's theme is "Race and Health: Changing the Narrative, Reaching for Equity" featuring keynote speaker Harriet A. Washington. Washington is a medical ethicist and writer, authoring the award-winning book Medical Apartheid. In her address, she will discuss her latest work, A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind.

The conference is presented by the Office of Human Research and Community Engagement, led by Joan Packenham, Ph.D., at the National Institute of Environmental Health Science (NIEHS)/National Institutes of Health (NIH). It is co-sponsored by the Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Department of Public Health at North Carolina Central University.

For more information, visit niehs.nih.gov/womenshealthawareness
