covid-19 pandemic

French Academy of Doctors advise against talking on subways, buses or anywhere in public where social distancing isn't possible

PARIS -- French doctors have new advice to slow the spread of the virus: stop talking on public transport.

The French Academy of Doctors issued guidance Friday saying people should "avoid talking or making phone calls" in subways, buses or anywhere in public where social distancing isn't possible. Masks have been required since May, but travelers often loosen or remove them to talk on the phone.

Other French experts are urging more dramatic measures - notably a third lockdown.

France's hospitals now hold more COVID patients than in October, when President Emmanuel Macron imposed a second lockdown. Virus patients occupy more than half of the country's intensive care beds.

Infections in France are gradually rising this month, at more than 20,000 per day. France currently has the longest virus curfew in Europe, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and restaurants and tourist sites have been closed since October.

The government has so far sought to avoid a full new lockdown. Protests are expected around France on Saturday against virus-related layoffs and to support those arrested for holding a techno rave party despite virus restrictions.

France has seen 72,647 virus-related deaths.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrain safetybuscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemicfrancedoctorstrainscovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
LATEST: Durham VA offering vaccines to veterans 65 and older
LATEST: Durham VA offering vaccines to veterans 65 and older
Walk and Talk therapist takes mental health help outdoors
A glimmer of hope as COVID-19 hospitalizations dip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Very few COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste, health workers say
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B jackpot; 3rd largest ever in US
Raleigh Christmas light display owner faces secret peeping charges
NC attorney general calls on FDA to ban menthol cigarettes
LATEST: Durham VA offering vaccines to veterans 65 and older
Show More
Cape Fear Valley holding job fair amid nursing shortage
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
A glimmer of hope as COVID-19 hospitalizations dip
EXCLUSIVE: Cooper wants 120K vaccines given out per week
More TOP STORIES News