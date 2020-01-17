Health & Fitness

How to celebrate Ditch Your New Year's Resolution Day with self-care

This stock photo shows a woman's legs on a treadmill. (Shutterstock)

Jan. 17 is Ditch Your New Year's Resolution Day, so grab some ice cream, get comfy on the couch and stare at your phone for the next 48 hours!

Or...

Stop biting off more than you can chew. Instead of setting one overarching goal over a 365-day period, set mini attainable goals each month, ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton recommended.

In her new book "The Self Care Solution," Dr. Ashton lays out a plan for people who want to reevaluate their own behavior with anything from red meat and sugar to caffeine and alcohol.

She divides resolutions into one-month chunks, starting with a dry January.

"Because I have a degree in nutrition, food or nutritional challenges were a big part of that," she said. "And it didn't always involve cutting something that may be harmful out. Sometimes it involved adding something that may be beneficial."

An example, she said, would be the Hydration Challenge month.

Dr. Ashton's book also includes some behavior challenges, such as pushups and planks and meditation.

She told "Good Morning America" that these challenges are a good way to promote self-care.

"If we can't take care of ourselves, we can't take care of others, and no one will really take the same kind of care for us that we can take for ourselves," she said.

Here are the challenges Dr. Ashton details in her book:

  • January: Dry Month
  • February: Pushups and Planks
  • March: Meditation
  • April: Cardio
  • May: Less Meat, More Plants
  • June: Hydration
  • July: More Steps
  • August: Mindful Tech
  • September: Less Sugar
  • October: Stretching
  • November: Sleep
  • December: Laughter
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessu.s. & worldnew year's day
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Serial killer released from prison, moves to town near Charlotte
    Lanes closed on Jordan Lake bridges until September
    Wake Co. elementary school robotics team vying for state title
    How to know if you're buying counterfeit prescription drugs
    Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
    Cold temperatures return
    How do Americans want to buried? Some with pets, some with pot
    Show More
    Eye drop killer sentenced to 25 years in prison
    17-year-old charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
    World's largest Snickers bar unveiled at 4,278 pounds
    WATCH: The Public Housing Crisis
    Football player gives flowers to grandma battling cancer
    More TOP STORIES News