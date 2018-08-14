HEALTH & FITNESS

Gabrielle Union talks infertility, reveals diagnosis

Actress Gabrielle Union opens up about diagnosis that may explain her inability to get pregnant.

By
NEW YORK (WTVD) --
Actress Gabrielle Union has been open about her struggles with infertility -- never hiding her multiple miscarriages and countless rounds of in vitro fertilization. Last week at an event in New York City, the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with adenomyosis, a form of endometriosis that often results in infertility.

"Fertility is not an older women issue, it is an issue period," Union said during remarks at a BlogHer conference. "The reality is I actually have adenomyosis. There is nothing you can do about adenomyosis. The gag is that I had adenomyosis in my early 20s."

Adenomyosis occurs when tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus is found outside the uterus -- specifically in the muscle layers around it. The tissue is affected by hormones and acts like it normally would. It thickens at the start of the menstrual cycle and breaks down at the end of the cycle. A third of the women with the condition have no symptoms at all, but some experience long, heavy and painful periods.

Union married basketball star Dywane Wade in 2014 and is stepmom of two sons, but she remains hopeful that she'll have biological children.

"I just don't want to show up one day like here's my baby and they're like how did that happen? I want to let you guys know there could be more to the story," Union said.
