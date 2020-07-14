Gov. Cooper extends Phase 2 'Safer-at-Home' order for additional three weeks

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
4 p.m.
The North Carolina High School Atheltic Association released a statement following Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement of plans for returning to schools in the fall.
"As was just shared by Governor Cooper, this decision on the starting of school for the 2020-2021 school year now puts us in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when, and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. "We will continue discussing the numerous options and scenarios that have been developed and recommended, identifying the most appropriate scenarios. The NCHSAA staff will work with the Board of Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other stakeholder groups to solidify the details of the best plan for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the communities the Association represents.
"We know everyone is interested in start dates and protocols," Tucker added. "The NCHSAA will provide further updates when they become available after Board discussion and action."
Tucker previously told ABC11 that a decision could not be reached on fall athletics until Cooper's directive on the school year.
3 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper revealed that North Carolina schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning with key safety precautions to protect students, teachers, faculty and staff.
The mix of learning options is the "Plan B" option, but Cooper said school districts will have the option of "Plan C," an all-remote learning plan if schools feel that is best for them.
"We know schools will look a lot different this year. They have to be safe and effective," Cooper said.
He also said North Carolina will remain in a Safer-at-Home Executive Order after the phase is set to expire July 17.
"There are no decisions more important than the ones about our children and our schools," Cooper said.
Students, teachers and staffers will be required to wear masks, among the many safety cautions being implemented.
The governor added: "We may be done with this pandemic, but it's not done with us."
"After looking at the current scientific evidence and weighing the risks and benefits, we have decided to move forward with today's balanced, flexible approach which allows for in-person instruction as long as key safety requirements are in place in addition to remote learning options." said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD.
2 p.m.
A week after North Carolina Judge James Gale ruled that bowling alleys in the state could reopen immediately, a new order closed them once more.
Last Tuesday, Gale ruled that bowling alleys could open with specific guidelines in place, overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper's Safer at Home executive order. At the time, Cooper requested a stay, saying the judge's order could cause "immediate danger to the public health."
Tuesday, the Supreme Court of North Carolina temporarily blocked the ruling and granted Cooper's request to delay Gale's order until the Supreme Court could review his decision.
11:45 a.m.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at least 42 more people died from severe complications due to COVID-19, the largest daily increase in deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
At least 1,109 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for the state, with 91% of hospitals reporting.
Additionally, North Carolina reported 1,956 new COVID-19 cases and 23,623 more tests, with 11% of tests returning positive--the highest rate since mid-June.
Though hospitalizations are high, NCDHHS reported that 27% of inpatient beds and 22% of intensive care unit beds are still available statewide.
11 a.m.
Three Duke University scholars led a panel discussing the reopening of schools and the effects of the pandemic on children on Tuesday morning. All three agreed that economic and academic hurdles lay ahead for children making their way through school as well as teenagers on the verge of entering the workforce.
"The combination of economic uncertainty along with overall distress does not fare very well for children," said economist Lisa Gennetian. "It will especially affect children during their early years of development. There are going to be some generations of children who will have some negative effects potentially for a very long time. It's going to be very hard to recoup earnings for the current generations who are ready to enter the workforce."
"As the community, we should have the shared goal of acting in the best interest of children," Dr. Ibukun Christine Akinboyo said. Akinboyo gave three questions school administrators will have to ask navigating the new landscape: Where will kids learn, who needs to be in-person and who can remain remote and where can schools get help if they have to manage an infection.
Gennetian highlighted the need for synergy between school districts, state, county and city officials when making decisions about how to proceed.
"There's value in having state and federal guidance and collaboration and coordination," she said. "I think it would be in error if every county and every city acted on its own. I think we've seen some success in the northeast because of some collaboration that's happening across the states and that's really making headway against the pandemic. They've had some decision making and guidance from above in collaboration with what's happening locally."
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will make an announcement with details about the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Parents and families are eagerly anticipating Gov. Cooper's decision.
Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday to discuss the state's coronavirus case response. He said previously that he would announce this week how the state's K-12 public schools would operate when classes begin Aug. 17. Cooper also must decide what to do with his executive order, which expires Friday, that extended closings of bars, health clubs and movie theaters--all of which have been shuttered since March.
State virus trends have been unfavorable in recent weeks, but deaths from COVID-19 have slowed.
Last week, Cooper hinted his recommendations would be a mix of in-class and remote learning.
Wake County Public School System has already approved a plan that would have students doing a mix of online and in-person learning. The school district also created a Virtual Learning Academy for families who did not feel comfortable letting their children to do any in-person learning.
More than 18,000 have already applied for Wake County's Virtual Learning Academy, and registration remains open through July 20.
The WCPSS School Board has a regularly scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. where members will give updates on the district's reopening plan.
Cumberland County Schools will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday night on the district's Facebook page and discuss plans for its return to school. The town hall starts at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
8:25 p.m.
Gov. Cooper will be giving an update on the reopening plans for K-12 schools Tuesday at 3 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland County is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the county total to 1,690. The county is reporting three more deaths, saying all three patients had underlying medical conditions.
4:35 p.m.
NCDHHS reported 11,806 new COVID-19 recoveries this week, for a total of 67,124 patients presumed to be recovered.
Because NCDHHS and North Carolina hospitals do not track when individual patients recover from COVID-19, the department provides a number of patients presumed to be recovered each week based on an average recovery period of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients.
However, it is unclear at this time whether those patients are still infectious and could spread the disease to others in the state.
4:30 p.m.
There have been 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee County since last Monday, bringing the total to 929. There have been 8 deaths county-wide.
4:20 p.m.
Halifax County health officials are reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 438. There have been 4 deaths county-wide.
3:50 p.m.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The two employees have not had contact with each other.
The Department of Public Health will conduct contract tracing and notify anyone who came into contact with those employees.
2:06 p.m.
Sampson County reports 19 new cases, which brings the total to 1,200 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. The total reflects eight deaths.
2 p.m.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its ACC Football Kickoff media event.
The event had already been planned as a virtual event from July 21-23. However, the conference has decided to postpone the annual event indefinitely.
Speculation continues as to whether college football will happen this fall. The PAC-12 and B1G conferences have already announced plans for conference-only seasons. Duke's head coach David Cutcliff said he supported a conference-only schedule.
Meanwhile, UNC and NC State have already announced that multiple football players have tested positive for COVID-19.
The ACC announced a few days ago that it would make a decision about the fate of this year's football season0" in late July."
11:50 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported at least 1,827 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning as the state reported 20,889 completed COVID-19 tests. To date, 10% of tests are positive, a slight increase from 9% over the weekend.
Hospitalizations dipped again to 1,040 after Saturday's record high of 1,093 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, however, only 80% of hospitals reported their data to NCDHHS on Monday.
Currently, 25% of hospital in patient beds and 23% of intensive care unit beds are available statewide.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
As positive COVID-19 cases in the state continue to grow, the Wake County Health Department is kicking off a new round of drive-thru testing this week. The tests are reserved for people with COVID-19 symptoms, health care workers, first responders and those 65 and older.
Tests will be available at the Wake County Commons on Carya Drive. Those wanting a test must register online. Testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
North Carolina families are wanting to know what school will look like when class begins next month. An announcement is expected to come this week from Gov. Roy Cooper. Earlier this month, Wake County Public School System unanimously agreed to reopen schools with students operating on a three-week rotation schedule.
Durham and Cumberland public schools have announced modifications as well.
There have been more than 85,000 confirmed cases and 1,500 deaths in North Carolina from COVID-19 since March. Hospitalizations from the virus did decrease Sunday, but more than 1,000 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19 in our state.