'Grayson' takes the anxiety out of a trip to the dentist at UNC

Grayson is the newest member of the faculty at the UNC School of Dentistry, and she is sure to make trips to the dentist much more soothing."She comes to us with great training from UNC Wilmington and has spent some time volunteering in the prison system in West Virginia," said Dr. Jessica Lee, chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry in a Facebook video.Grayson is a 2-year-old golden retriever that is a certified therapy dog. She works to comfort children who are anxious about sitting in the dental chair."There is a new atmosphere around here. She has really changed a lot of things, and that is what we want in new faculty isn't it?" said Dr. Siggie Saemundsson, graduate program director of the UNC Department of Pediatric Dentistry.Grayson jumps into the dental chair to comfort patients, snuggles with children and also delivers dental tools using a silver bucket.Dr. Lee says the kids love it."She has been a wonderful addition. It's truly been remarkable," said Lee.Dr. Lee said she believes UNC is the first dental school in the country to have a full-time therapy dog.