Raleigh company at center of health care hack that affected 2 million patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) --
A North Carolina-based health provider says more than 2 million of its patients may have had personal information compromised in a data breach of billing information.

News outlets report Atrium, headquartered in Charlotte, said Tuesday the hacking of billing vendor AccuDoc may have allowed hackers to gain access to addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

A joint news release said AccuDoc, a Raleigh-area company that prepares bills and operates the website where patients can pay online, became aware on Oct. 1 that an "unauthorized third party" accessed patient information between Sept. 22 and 29.

Atrium said medical records were not accessed, and neither were bank account or debit and credit card numbers.

Atrium Health, formerly Carolinas HealthCare System, operates 44 hospitals across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
