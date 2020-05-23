Coronavirus

Missouri hairstylist with COVID-19 symptoms exposed up to 84 clients, 7 coworkers: Officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri hairstylist worked for eight days and served 84 clients while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, officials said during a news briefing Friday.

The person, who has not been identified, traveled to another "high-intensity" area of Missouri and then worked at Great Clips in Springfield, the state health department director Clay Goddard said.

Officials said along with dozens of clients, the hairstylist interacted with seven coworkers. All of those exposed will be tested for the virus, and all clients were wearing masks during their haircuts.

Goddard said people who may have gone to the Great Clips during that time but have not been contacted by the health department are likely at low risk of exposure.

"This scenario is well within our capacity for staff to contact trace and hopefully contain. But I'm going to be honest with you, we can't have many more of these. We can't make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to reevaluate what things look like going forward," Goddard said

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lifted many of the state's restrictions and its stay-at-home order on May 4. The state has more than 11,844 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with at least 677 deaths.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissourihair stylingcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: 21,618 NC COVID-19 cases before first full day of Phase 2
LATEST: Restaurants welcome customers as Phase 2 begins
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Triangle restaurants reopen for night one in the 'new normal'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 21,618 NC COVID-19 cases before first full day of Phase 2
Forecast: A mainly dry holiday weekend
Breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen under Phase 2
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Police looking for car linked to Edgecombe County double shooting
Triangle restaurants reopen for night one in the 'new normal'
New DHHS guidelines recommend no 'contact sports' moving forward
Show More
Fayetteville locals enjoy amenities as state reopens for Phase 2
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Rocky Mount Mayor Pro-Tem responds to state audit allegations
NC mom finally meets baby 2 months after COVID-19 hospitalization
10-year-old ninja to compete on TV this Friday
More TOP STORIES News