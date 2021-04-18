Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot

Half of adults in the US have now been vaccinated.



And tomorrow all the restrictions to get vaccinated will be lifted for everyone over 16. — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) April 18, 2021

A decision to lift the suspension of administering the Johnson & Johnson suspension might occur on Friday, said White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on ABC's "This Week."

NEW YORK -- Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.