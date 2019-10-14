Health & Fitness

'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' daughter, 3, has died after struggle with severe epilepsy

CHICAGO -- Chicago "Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes' wife says their 3-year-old daughter died in her arms on Saturday.

Kelly Cervantes announced the death of their daughter Adelaide on Twitter Sunday.

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening," Kelly Cervantes wrote.

Adelaide was diagnosed with a severe form of childhood epilepsy around the same time that Miguel was cast in "Hamilton." Miguel Cervantes was handpicked by Lin Manuel Miranda to play the leading role of Alexander Hamilton.



Miguel and Kelly Cervantes have been working to raise awareness about epilepsy. Their 7-year-old son Jackson has also taken on an activist role, teaching his classmates about what a seizure looks like.

RELATED: 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes says daughter's severe epilepsy has changed priorities from acting to advocacy

"We are fighting so that no one ever has to count how many seizures happen in a day," Miguel told ABC7 earlier this month.

Kelly Cervantes writes about the family's struggle in her blog Inchstones.

"I want a cure for epilepsy," Kelly has said. "I want the fear that people have of talking about it, I want that fear to end. I want my baby girl to live, and I don't get that. So I'm going to fight like hell for the rest of it."

ABC7 reported earlier this month that Adelaide has inspired the 'My Shot at Epilepsy' fundraising campaign. Donations support an organization called Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy, or CURE.

Click here for more information about the CURE 2019 Chicago Benefit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopchildren's healthchildrenentertainmentactorhamilton
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville crash
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
Beloved Outer Banks gift shop 'The Cotton Gin' destroyed by fire
Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London
Flight from RDU cancelled after passengers boarded plane
Show More
Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers memorial in OBX
Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
Driver flees after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville
Driver seriously injured after hitting tree in Fuquay-Varina
Simone Biles sets medal record at world championships
More TOP STORIES News