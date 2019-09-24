Health & Fitness

German court says hangovers are legitimate illness, just in time for Oktoberfest

GERMANY -- Hangovers are a legitimate illness, according to a judge in Germany.

The ruling was made in the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt, in a case against an anti-hangover drink-maker.

The judge said hangovers are an illness because they consist of small or temporary changes to the body's normal state.

Therefore, food products, including drinks, cannot be marketed as being able to prevent or treat illness.

The ruling occurred just in time for the nation's legendary Oktoberfest, which officially begins on the last Saturday of September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillnesscourtjudgewineu.s. & worlddrinkingbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Behind on child support? Durham offers amnesty - for 1 day only
Durham Police investigate after shooting victim dies 2 days later
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Highway Patrol finds 'no evidence' of misconduct in promotions process
Show More
Blue Cross CEO took 30 days leave for substance abuse program
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Chef Ashley Christensen holding fundraiser to fight childhood hunger
More TOP STORIES News