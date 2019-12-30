Health & Fitness

Harnett County welcomes first YMCA

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County residents got their first glimpse at the area's first YMCA on Sunday.

Families had a chance to tour the new facility, which was once Cagle Furniture.

According to a release from RAYWEST DESIGNBUILD, the construction company building the YMCA branch, the new facility will include an indoor pool, a 6000-square-foot fitness center, a yoga center, a basketball court, a child-care center and multiple classrooms.

The YMCA officially opens on January 5, but residents can sign up for memberships now.
