HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County residents got their first glimpse at the area's first YMCA on Sunday.
Families had a chance to tour the new facility, which was once Cagle Furniture.
According to a release from RAYWEST DESIGNBUILD, the construction company building the YMCA branch, the new facility will include an indoor pool, a 6000-square-foot fitness center, a yoga center, a basketball court, a child-care center and multiple classrooms.
The YMCA officially opens on January 5, but residents can sign up for memberships now.
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News