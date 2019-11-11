Health & Fitness

Hate heart-healthy veggies? It could be genetic

By
If you hate certain vegetables, you could be what scientists call a "super-taster."

This is a person genetically predisposed to taste food differently. Unfortunately, being a super-taster does not make food take better. It can actually do the opposite, according to experts.

Super-tasters are people with extreme sensitivity to bitter foods such as broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. People with the bitter gene are 2.6 times more likely to eat fewer vegetables than people who don't have the gene.

"The person who has that genetic propensity gets more of the sulfur flavor of, say, Brussels sprouts, especially if they've been overcooked," said University of Connecticut professor Valerie Duffy, an expert in the study of food taste, preference and consumption.

Most bitter tasting veggies then to be cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, kale, arugula, watercress, collards and cauliflower which are often loading with fiber and low in calories. They're also packed with vitamins A and C. Food scientists are working to create ways to reduce the bitterness in veggies to prevent another generation of super-tasters who won't eat vegetables. These findings were presented Monday at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodhealth foodheart health
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville man reunited with flag lost during Veterans Day parade
Bundle up! Colder temperatures are coming
Wake County mom wraps baby helmets for free
Young mother of 3 among those killed in violent weekend in Raleigh
Grandmother killed, 3 teens seriously injured in Smithfield crash
1 dead after truck, car collide at Raleigh intersection
Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill
Show More
Oak City Kitty dies months after retiring
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
1-year-old son helps swear mother in as lawyer
VIDEO: Airplane from NC skids off runway while landing in Chicago
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue to close for 2 years
More TOP STORIES News