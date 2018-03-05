Have allergies? You're not alone, and it's just getting started

Jennifer Wolborsky, who enjoys playing tennis with her friends and other outdoor activities, has noticed her allergies kicking up lately."The itchy nose and the sniffling and the itching in the ears," said Wolborsky, who lives in Raleigh.She's not the only one."It's been terrible every single day, sneezing and runny nose and runny eyes," said Stella Russell, of Knightdale.Dr. Gurvinder (Geetu) Deogun, of Allergy Partners of Raleigh, said allergy season kicked in the second week of February as usual. But she said something is different this year."I think this year has been a slower start with the pollen," Deogun said. "I think it's been so much colder over the winter time that we're going to get our burst of pollen a little bit later than we did last year."You may be feeling your allergy symptoms more because of the wind Friday and Saturday, which kicked around the pollen."That doesn't help at all," Deogun said. "Any windy day will bring the pollen up and have just more pollen available for people to be inhaling and have symptoms."Deogun said allergy season is only going to intensify. She said she believes we'll see a big burst of pollen when we get our next big warmup, possibly as early as the next few days."That's when people should really be prepared to have medications available for their asthma or their nasal allergies or eye allergies because it's right around the corner," she said.That's not good news for Wolborsky."I think that is not very fun since I like to be outside every day," she said. "I think that kind of stinks, but I'll take medicine and hope for the best."As far as treating your allergies, Deogun recommends starting with over-the-counter allergy medication or nasal spray, and if your allergies are more severe, then you should see an allergist.