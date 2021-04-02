Fitness Friday

Health and Fitness Fridays: 3D Body Scan

EMBED <>More Videos

Health and Fitness Fridays: 3D Body Scan

3D Body Scans can be very motivating to members as they can visualize their fat loss and muscle gains along their weight loss journey, says health coach Laina Torries.

Members at Profile by Sanford have the chance to take an initial and monthly 3D Body Scans. Each non-invasive scan is performed in under 35 seconds and takes hundreds of measurements to visually show their body fat percentage, muscle mass, and bone mass.

For more information or a free consultation, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessweight lossweightfitness friday
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FITNESS FRIDAY
Health and Fitness Fridays: Benefits of working with a Profile by Sanford health coach
Health and Fitness Fridays: Profile by Sanford member testimonial, a flexible plan that can fit into your life
Health and Fitness Fridays: 50-pound weight loss, member claims accountability as a contributor
Health and Fitness Fridays: Facility tour of Profile by Sanford
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates