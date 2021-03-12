Ricky, a member at Profile by Sanford, shares how the accountability and check-ins with his coach are a big factor in his 50-pound weight loss success.
He acknowledges that there will be hard weeks during this process, but the support they offer helps keep members on track towards reaching their health goals.
For more information or a free consultation, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.
Sponsored Content
Health and Fitness Fridays: 50-pound weight loss, member claims accountability as a contributor
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessweight lossweightfitness friday
health & fitnessfitnessweight lossweightfitness friday
Sponsored Content