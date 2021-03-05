Fitness Friday

Health and Fitness Fridays: Facility tour of Profile by Sanford

When you visit a Profile by Sanford location in person, you can expect to find:
- Stocked shelves with food and other items

- Private coaching rooms, which are set up for virtual appointments as well
- 3D Styku Body Fat Scanner, scans are included in all plans

For more information or a free consultation, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessweight lossweightfitness friday
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FITNESS FRIDAY
Health and Fitness Fridays: Virtual 1-on-1 Coaching
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates