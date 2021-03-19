Fitness Friday

Health and Fitness Fridays: Profile by Sanford member testimonial, a flexible plan that can fit into your life

"What I like about the Profile program is you can make it fit into your day, you don't have to fit yourself into the program," says Ricky, a member at Profile by Sanford who has successfully lost 50 pounds.

For more information or you free consultation, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessweight lossweightfitness friday
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FITNESS FRIDAY
Health and Fitness Fridays: 50-pound weight loss, member claims accountability as a contributor
Health and Fitness Fridays: Facility tour of Profile by Sanford
Health and Fitness Fridays: Virtual 1-on-1 Coaching
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates