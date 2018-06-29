HEALTH & FITNESS

Heat Advisory: How you can protect yourself

Wake County EMS is warning people to be cautious with the hot temperatures. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County EMS is warning people to be cautious in the extreme temperatures this weekend.

The big takeaway: know your limitations.

Temperatures rise for the weekend
A heat advisory will take effect Saturday as highs will reach the 90s, with a heat index above 100 degrees.

"We want folks to be cognizant when they are out in extreme temperatures," said Benji Currie, District Chief for Wake County EMS.

First responders sid you should be on the lookout for any signs of heat exhaustion or heat illness.

"It can start as something as mild as fatigue and progress to cramps, nausea, and vomiting," Currie said. "You want to make sure you stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids and electrolytes-things like that.

Wake County EMS said they have crews standing by at various events throughout the county this weekend just in case-like Friday night at a concert at the Red Hat Amphitheater.

"Any time you've been outside and you're relaxing with friends and you've been drinking and you haven't hydrated well, these extreme temperatures can make you susceptible to heat illness," Currie said.

Duke Energy said they have sufficient resources to meet everyone's needs this weekend. Energy personnel said they have distribution systems designed to perform in extreme temperatures.
