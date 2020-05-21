Helping Hand Mission getting word out to inform, protect against COVID-19

"The Helping Hand Mission really is a good help because you can talk to them; she convinced me to go," Chalonda Bundy said.
Bundy has type 1 diabetes and she's been hospitalized twice just this month. Bundy, and others like her, are the reason Helping Hand Rescue Mission continues to help through the pandemic.
"I've had boots on the ground since day one. I never stayed in, I just got to get out here for my people -- all people," said Sylvia Wiggins of Helping Hand Rescue Mission.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect all populations but those with preexisting conditions in the African-American community are even more at risk. Statewide black Americans make up 22 percent of the population, but they account for 33 percent of positive COVID-19 cases and 37 percent of the fatalities. That's why the mission created hundreds of pamphlets to distribute facts and tips for how to protect yourself.
"A lot of people are scared to go to the doctor because they're scared they're going to get the virus," Wiggins said. So, it's very, very important we step up our game to make this information available."
Even when we're six feet apart and socially distanced, Helping Hands said the job never stops.
"We need to go straight to get head-on to this problem, get the literature to people, let them know who are vulnerable? You!" Wiggins said.
The mission hopes to distribute thousands more of the pamphlets, but it will need help printing them. If you'd like to help, call Helping Hand at (919) 829-8048.