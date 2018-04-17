HEALTH & FITNESS

Here's the cheapest round-trip ticket out of Raleigh–Durham International this weekend

Photos: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
It might only be Tuesday, but that doesn't mean you can't start thinking about this upcoming weekend, especially if you're kicking yourself for not doing anything exciting this past Saturday and Sunday.

If you don't want to make the same mistake twice, consider catching a relatively cheap flight this Friday. According to travel site Skyscanner, there's exactly one round-trip, nonstop flight leaving from Raleigh-Durham International Airport for under $250.

The options may be limited, but the destination isn't too shabby: Cincinnati.

Here's this weekend's cheapest flight, frugal flyer. The rest is on you.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Cincinnati




According to the weather forecast in Cincinnati, it will be sunny and in the 60s this weekend. That means it'll be perfect weather to get outside and explore the city's markets, gardens and food scene, not to mention its urban beer gardens.

This weekend's cheapest flights are if you leave Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, April 20 and return from Cincinnati on Sunday, April 22. Frontier will get you there and Allegiant will get you back for a round-trip price of $227. Both flights are nonstop.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out all flights departing Raleigh-Durhamhere. Also, if you need to book a hotel room in Cincinnati,here's a good place to start. For an idea of what to do during your adventure, check out upcoming events here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineRaleigh
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News