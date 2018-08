Here's the cheapest round-trip ticket out of Raleigh–Durham International this weekend

Cincinnati

It might only be Tuesday, but that doesn't mean you can't start thinking about this upcoming weekend, especially if you're kicking yourself for not doing anything exciting this past Saturday and Sunday.If you don't want to make the same mistake twice, consider catching a relatively cheap flight this Friday. According to travel site Skyscanner , there's exactly one round-trip, nonstop flight leaving from Raleigh-Durham International Airport for under $250.The options may be limited, but the destination isn't too shabby: Cincinnati.Here's this weekend's cheapest flight, frugal flyer. The rest is on you.According to the weather forecast in Cincinnati, it will be sunny and in the 60s this weekend. That means it'll be perfect weather to get outside and explore the city's markets, gardens and food scene, not to mention its urban beer gardens.This weekend's cheapest flights are if you leave Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, April 20 and return from Cincinnati on Sunday, April 22. Frontier will get you there and Allegiant will get you back for a round-trip price of $227. Both flights are nonstop.