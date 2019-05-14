Hope Mills mother among flu victims this year

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly two months after Melissa Crady's untimely death, her husband, William Foley still wears his wedding ring.The pair married in Crady's mother's backyard in front of family and close friends last September."I can't let go. It's something I wish I could wake up from. It could all be a dream," said Foley.Melissa was born with chronic idiopathic neutropenia and at age 16, she was diagnosed with myelodysplasia.Still, the illness didn't stop her light from shining bright. Crady was the last reigning Junior Miss Fayetteville."The first three have the memories of their mother and what life will be like without her. Her baby will never remember the first three years she was with him every single day of his life," said her mother, Kim Richardson.Crady battled the flu for months and nothing worked.Nine days before her death, the family went to see Elton John perform in Raleigh. It would be their last big outing.Her mother told ABC11 Melissa's death could have been prevented."People need to wash their hands more. If they are sick, stay home. They need to cover their mouths when they cough and sneeze," said Richardson."